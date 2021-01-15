Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post $161.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the lowest is $157.41 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $167.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $652.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.89 million to $657.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $689.07 million, with estimates ranging from $668.80 million to $702.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

HTLD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

