Analysts Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.17 Million

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce $33.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.40 million and the highest is $33.93 million. Kamada posted sales of $32.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $134.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.10 million to $135.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $103.23 million, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $106.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Kamada stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Kamada by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 10.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 61.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.