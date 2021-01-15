Analysts Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will post $188.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.10 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $218.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $706.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $744.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $730.55 million, with estimates ranging from $645.95 million to $841.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE LPI opened at $27.74 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $202,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 128,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,559,428.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

