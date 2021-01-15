Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report sales of $106.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $113.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $392.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.50 million to $395.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $462.43 million, with estimates ranging from $445.79 million to $480.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.31 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock worth $7,548,304. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NDLS stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $403.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

