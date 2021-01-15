Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 558,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 184.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. 2,287,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,768. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

