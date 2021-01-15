Analysts Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. SFL posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SFL in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SFL in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SFL in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SFL in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SFL opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.20. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.