Analysts Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Stride reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth about $20,330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 128,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $11,732,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $11,010,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stride by 820.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 301,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $23.70 on Friday. Stride has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $984.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

