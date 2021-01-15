Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report sales of $506.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.80 million and the lowest is $504.83 million. TTEC reported sales of $461.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TTEC by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $79.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

