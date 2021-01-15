Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

WKHS has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of WKHS opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In other news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $89,953.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,276 shares of company stock worth $11,643,508. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,335,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

