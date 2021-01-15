Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 15th (JRONY, KRUS, LCI, LIFE, LILA, LOCO, LPSN, LPTH, MARK, MBIO)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 15th:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

