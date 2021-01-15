Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,285.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.76. 5,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,769. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.81 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,512,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,750,000 after purchasing an additional 103,545 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,070,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,472,000 after purchasing an additional 569,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,791,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

