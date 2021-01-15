Analysts Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report $59.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.92 million and the highest is $59.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $249.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.46 million to $251.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $291.43 million, with estimates ranging from $289.03 million to $292.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -426.64.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.