Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Post $4.03 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce earnings per share of $4.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.39 and the lowest is $3.80. eHealth posted earnings of $4.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHTH. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,013,000 after acquiring an additional 617,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of eHealth by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $71.06. 702,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,987. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

