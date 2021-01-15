Analysts Expect LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display reported earnings per share of ($2.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LG Display will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LG Display.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

