Analysts Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

NYSE:NEM opened at $63.33 on Friday. Newmont has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,815 shares of company stock worth $2,641,618 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 14,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 77,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

