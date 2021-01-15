Analysts Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.47). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 437.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,411 shares of company stock worth $1,242,629 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

