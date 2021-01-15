Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to announce sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.02 billion to $24.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $24.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

RAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

RAD opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 211,564 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter worth $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rite Aid by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 98.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

