Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce sales of $60.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.90 million and the lowest is $59.50 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $55.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $241.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.50 million to $245.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $234.95 million, with estimates ranging from $234.80 million to $235.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.59. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $37.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

