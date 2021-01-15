Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post sales of $47.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $185.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $185.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $197.31 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $204.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE TRNO opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.66. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth $259,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

