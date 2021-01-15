Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.78. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

TBK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.81.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $66,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

