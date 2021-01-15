Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 15th (ABNB, ALEC, ALLK, ATI, AX, AXU, AZN, BIVI, BOX, CNX)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, January 15th:

Truist started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). They issued a hold rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK). They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA). They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS). They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ). They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

