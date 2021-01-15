Analysts Offer Predictions for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.73. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,714,000. Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,476,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,759,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,176,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

