Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 15th (AOX, AT1, AZN, DWNI, ENI, FP, GYC, HAB, LEG, RDSB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 15th:

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) was given a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($130.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) was given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) was given a €24.50 ($28.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) was given a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

