Analysts Set Expectations for Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.01. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGBN. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.