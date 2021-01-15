Analysts Set Expectations for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.