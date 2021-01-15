Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 15th (AAPL, AMZN, ARCT, ASAN, BBBY, BLK, EUTLF, KBX, MDLA, NINOY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 15th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $131.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $138.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock is gaining from its sound fundamentals and growth strategies. It also received a boost from the top and bottom line beat reported in second-quarter fiscal 2020. Results benefited from robust digital growth, courtesy of its BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, stringent cost-cutting actions and strong financial position contributed to growth. Notably, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Further, the company continued to witness momentum in comparable sales (comps) as well as store and digital sales in September. Moreover, the recent introduction of the same-day-delivery service is likely to aid the top line. However, the impacts of COVID-19 on store traffic and intense competition are likely to be headwinds.”

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $838.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $835.00.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nikon’s enviable high-end camera portfolio including mirrorless products is a major growth driver. Moreover, capital investments for mid-to-small size panels were on a recovery trend and capital investments for large-size panels were steady, which bodes well for Nikon. However, it is suffering from the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Delay in launching products such as high-end DSLR cameras and lenses for mirrorless cameras due to COVID-19 are expected to hurt the Imaging Products segment. Additionally, the continuous shrinkage of the digital camera-interchangeable lens-type market and the compact digital-camera market is a significant headwind for Nikon. The company's fiscal 2021 guidance reflects massive top-line decline as well as rising losses. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $310.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Natural has outpaced the industry over the past year. The company is gaining from rising demand stemming from coronavirus-induced elevated at-home consumption. This was seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, with sales gaining from robust customer demand, including benefits of cross selling. Moreover, management anticipates food-at-home consumption demand to remain elevated, outpacing the demand for away-from-home services for the rest of fiscal 2021. Also, United Natural is focused on growing higher margin private brands, e-commerce and Retail Solutions businesses. However, higher costs related to coronavirus-induced hurdles are a concern for United Natural. Notably, it incurred incremental operating costs of around $20 million in fiscal first quarter. We also note that both sales and earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.”

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

