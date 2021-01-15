Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 15th (ADBE, BGSWF, MEDP, MLND, MONDY, MPW, MTEM, NABZY, NEE, NSRGF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 15th:

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

