Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ASML (ASML)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASML (NASDAQ: ASML):

1/14/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/13/2021 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2021 – ASML had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/11/2021 – ASML had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/8/2021 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2021 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/6/2021 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/5/2021 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $455.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $535.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

12/10/2020 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/4/2020 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $544.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $546.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.16 and its 200-day moving average is $403.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 23.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 31.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

