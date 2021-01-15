Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shake Shack (SHAK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) recently:

1/14/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $95.00.

1/13/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $83.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Shake Shack had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

1/13/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $85.00.

12/14/2020 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $83.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/19/2020 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $115.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 443,676 shares of company stock valued at $34,422,282 in the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

