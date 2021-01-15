Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AssetMark Financial (AMK)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE: AMK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/14/2021 – AssetMark Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

1/12/2021 – AssetMark Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

1/6/2021 – AssetMark Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

1/5/2021 – AssetMark Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

12/18/2020 – AssetMark Financial is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $24.08. 177,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,203.40 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. Research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 16,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $418,098.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $328,312.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,892 shares of company stock worth $4,526,494. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

