Analyzing Ivivi Technologies (OTCMKTS:IVVI) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Ivivi Technologies (OTCMKTS:IVVI) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ivivi Technologies and TransMedics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivivi Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransMedics Group $23.60 million 22.37 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -8.24

Ivivi Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransMedics Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ivivi Technologies and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivivi Technologies N/A N/A N/A TransMedics Group -143.93% -49.98% -29.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Ivivi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ivivi Technologies and TransMedics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivivi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.26%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Ivivi Technologies.

Ivivi Technologies Company Profile

Ivivi Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialize of proprietary electrotherapeutic technologies for the non-invasive treatment of acute and chronic disorders of soft tissue. The company was founded on March 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion apparatus, optimization, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

