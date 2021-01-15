Analyzing Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Sabre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sabre $3.97 billion 0.93 $158.59 million $0.83 13.96

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Sabre -21.85% -51.05% -6.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rackspace Technology and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 0 9 0 3.00 Sabre 0 4 2 0 2.33

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus target price of $27.89, suggesting a potential upside of 50.83%. Sabre has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.09%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Sabre.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Sabre on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications, managed security, and data services, as well as professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves automotive, digital agencies, education, energy, financial services, gaming, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, non-profit, retail, and public sectors. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. Sabre Corporation has strategic partnership with Google to develop an artificial intelligence (ai)-driven technology platform. sThe company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

