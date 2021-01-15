Analyzing The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) & Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alibaba Group and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 1 23 1 3.00 The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus price target of $319.85, indicating a potential upside of 31.64%. The OLB Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given The OLB Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 22.56% 12.74% 8.50% The OLB Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alibaba Group and The OLB Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $71.99 billion 9.13 $21.10 billion $6.03 40.30 The OLB Group $10.29 million 3.12 N/A N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats The OLB Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alibaba Health Internet platforms for pharmaceutical and healthcare products; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. It also operates Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, a delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, and Internet of Things and other services for enterprises; payment and escrow services; and movies, television series, variety shows, animations, and other video content. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered smart speaker. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel platform that enables consumers to purchase products and services from Websites of clients across variopus business sectors. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

