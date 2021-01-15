Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) vs. NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Financial Analysis

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Anaplan has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anaplan and NortonLifeLock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $348.02 million 28.79 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -66.62 NortonLifeLock $2.49 billion 4.83 $3.89 billion $0.75 27.12

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NortonLifeLock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Anaplan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -36.81% -46.17% -20.91% NortonLifeLock 131.80% 33.48% 6.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Anaplan and NortonLifeLock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 1 4 15 0 2.70 NortonLifeLock 0 5 6 0 2.55

Anaplan currently has a consensus target price of $71.70, suggesting a potential upside of 1.52%. NortonLifeLock has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.31%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Anaplan.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Anaplan on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and SurfEasy VPN for online privacy, as well as Norton family, a solution for home and family, which offers protection and security, parental control, and GPS location monitoring services. NortonLifeLock Inc. markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

