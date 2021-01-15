Anchor (ANCT) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002161 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.30 million and $11,019.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058165 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00451524 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005521 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041827 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.86 or 0.04063367 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012963 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016258 BTC.
Anchor Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Buying and Selling Anchor
Anchor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.
