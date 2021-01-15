Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 10,000 Shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Stock

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total transaction of £160,000 ($209,041.02).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 17,751 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($21.09), for a total transaction of £286,501.14 ($374,315.57).

On Wednesday, December 16th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 20,000 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,520 ($19.86), for a total transaction of £304,000 ($397,177.95).

On Friday, November 27th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 2,500 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 26,350 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £426,870 ($557,708.39).

Shares of LON:GAMA traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company had a trading volume of 39,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,123. Gamma Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 910 ($11.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,805.79 ($23.59). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,591.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,593.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

