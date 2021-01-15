Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) (LON:ANG) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.79

Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) (LON:ANG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 80.79 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 328500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02).

The company has a market cap of £59.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.14.

In other news, insider Darren Ian Bailey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £68,000 ($88,842.44).

Angling Direct plc engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

