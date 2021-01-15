Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Sell

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $39.02 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

