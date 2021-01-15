Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.02

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.02 and traded as low as $126.00. Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 385,582 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £147.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.02.

About Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

