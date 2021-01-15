Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €62.83 ($73.91).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.