Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Given a €72.10 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) received a €72.10 ($84.82) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.61 ($74.84).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

