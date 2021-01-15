Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BUD. Bank of America began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.
Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.78. 64,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $80.43.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.