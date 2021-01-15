Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BUD. Bank of America began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.78. 64,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $80.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

