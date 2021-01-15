Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

AR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. 153,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,020,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 96.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

