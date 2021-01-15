Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $6.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AR. TD Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

AR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. 153,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,020,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $7.83.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 21.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 514,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

