Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $322.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.53. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

