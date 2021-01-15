Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $402.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $305.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s current price.

ANTM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.37.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $322.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

