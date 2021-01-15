AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $282.82

Shares of AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.82 and traded as high as $413.00. AO World plc (AO.L) shares last traded at $404.00, with a volume of 597,816 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AO World plc (AO.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 282.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

