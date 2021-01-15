Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.75 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.62.

Get Aphria alerts:

APHA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 1,543,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,269,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.18.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.