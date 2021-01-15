Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $17.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APHA. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

Get Aphria alerts:

NASDAQ APHA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,863. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. Aphria’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,776,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.