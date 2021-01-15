API3 Price Tops $2.54 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, API3 has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for $2.54 or 0.00006882 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $35.17 million and $12.99 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00111776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00063315 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00243495 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00059080 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

